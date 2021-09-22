CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Kolby Allard: Throws bulk innings Tuesday

Allard allowed five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 relief innings in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Yankees. Allard made a second consecutive outing as a piggyback starter, this one behind Dane Dunning, and suffered a similar fate as he did when following Glen Otto on Sept. 16. The left-hander has allowed 10 runs on 11 hits (three home runs) and five walks over eight innings in his two piggyback appearances. With two additional long balls, Allard has served up 28 home runs over 119.2 innings (2.1 HR/9).

