England coach Eddie Jones confirms contract decision after 2023 Rugby World Cup

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France will be Eddie Jones ' final campaign as England coach after confirming he'll step down from the role following the tournament.

Jones, 61, became the first non-British coach to lead the Red Rose after he succeeded Stuart Lancaster in 2015, having led Japan on an impressive campaign earlier in that year's World Cup.

He's since guided England to a runner-up finish behind South Africa at the 2019 tournament and has won three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam victory as part of an undefeated 2016.

Jones made a number of surprise calls after naming his 45-man England training squad on Tuesday, which saw Billy Vunipola, brother Mako, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and George Ford miss out.

But that wasn't the only revelation after Jones also revealed these next two years will be his last as England coach: “It is the last chapter for me, the last two years. I have never been so excited in my life.

Eddie Jones has confirmed he'll step down as England coach following the 2023 Rugby World Cup ( Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"I think the squad we’ve assembled is just the start. We’ve got five campaigns [before the World Cup] and each time we pick the squad we want it to be a bit stronger. After the Lions tour you draw a bit of a line in the sand because then you’re in the last two years before the World Cup and everything you do counts.”

The upcoming three-day training camp will also provide the new coaching staff with a chance to meet the players, with former Leicester Tigers and Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill assuming a role overseeing the forwards.

Anthony Seibold and Martin Gleeson have been appointed as the new coaches of defence and attack, respectively, following a shake-up in all sectors of the squad.

Previous reports have speculated Cockerill could be a contender to replace Jones when he steps down from the top job, though that talk may prove premature for the three-time Premiership-winning coach.

Eddie Jones made the shock decision to leave Billy Vunipola out of his latest England training squad ( Image: The RFU Collection via Getty Ima)

Jones drastically improved England's fortunes in the World Cup, going from a group-stage elimination in 2015 under Lancaster to tournament runners-up under his command four years later.

The national team took a backwards step in this year's Six Nations, however, after recording their worst result since 1987 with a fifth-place finish.

Sir Clive Woodward—who guided England to World Cup glory in 2003—currently holds the record as the Red Rose's longest-serving coach, having led the team for almost seven years (November 1997 to September 2004).

The two-year timer on Eddie Jones' England tenure is now ticking down ( Image: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Jones is poised to break that milestone in around 12 months' time and will make it just shy of eight years when the 2023 Rugby World Cup concludes.

The former Australia and Japan coach isn't playing it safe if his latest squad selection is anything to go by, making a string of brave calls and calling up eight uncapped players for the mini camp in Teddington from Sunday.

Sale Sharks centre Manu Tuilagi was among the most surprising selections after being recalled to the squad, with new hope of breaking back into the national team for one final World Cup hurrah.