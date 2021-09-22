Boy, 17, sent heartbreaking tweets hours before he died on railway line

Mum, Sharon urges young people to "Look after eachother" as she pays tribute to her son

A family have paid tribute to their teenage son who left tragic tweets before he died on a railway line.

Officers were called just before 2pm on Friday 3 September following reports that someone had died on the tracks near Biggleswade railway station.

Leo Toze, 17, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, the Daily Record reports.

A series of tweets that Leo shared before his death sadly show that he had thoughts of taking his own life, and his mother had also tweeted a couple of days before his death that "Someone I love has been suicidal."

His family have shared that he had suffered from depression, but his mum has said that she does not want her son to be remembered by his final posts on social media.

Leo’s family said: “Leo was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He was also a dedicated and outstanding student with a bright future ahead of him.

“Sadly, he struggled with a deepening depressive illness, and, despite the love and support of his family and friends, eventually that illness overwhelmed him, with tragic results.

His mum Sharon, a vicar, radio presenter and author, tweeted a picture of herself and Leo with the caption: “I don’t want those lads desperate images he posted to be what’s left.

“He was my beautiful boy and I love him with all my heart."

She goes on to share her gratitude for the well wishes she has received, and thanks those who have offered kinds words about Leo.

She said: " “To all my son’s friends – thank you. Look after each other, make this world a good place.

“The kindness and messaged from folks on here, especially Leo’s online friends, have got me through the long hours of this night. You are good people”.

His family have added: “We are beyond devastated at the loss of our beautiful boy, and our lives will never be the same again.

But we have been touched beyond measure by the care and concern we have received, sometimes from total strangers.

“It has been some comfort to know that Leo’s name has been mentioned, and his life has been remembered, around the world.

“Leo loved animals, especially wolves, and so we are hoping to make a donation in his memory to wolf conservation charities.”

Leo had become friends with people through online communities, who left fond messages of their relationships with him.

One of them said: “I’m so sorry for your loss.

"I knew Leo through an online community from a game we had in common, geometry dash.

“Over the 2 years I knew him, he built up a reputation of an amazingly kind person who was always willing to talk and help people out.

"He was a genuine positive force.”

The Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch. You matter.