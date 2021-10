NEW ORLEANS – App State’s Nate Noel, ULM’s Ja’Cquez Williams and Arkansas State’s Alan Lamar ride career days to Sun Belt weekly awards. (So., RB – Miami, Fla.) Mountaineers sophomore running back Nate Noel rushed for a career-high 187 yards in App State’s 31-30 come-from-behind victory over Marshall. The Miami, Fla., native racked up 104 of his yards in the fourth quarter, including 87 on the final drive of the game that sealed the Mountaineers’ win. On a breakaway run with less than two minutes remaining, instead of scoring and giving Marshall the ball back, Noel slid down at the 5-yard line to allow App State to kneel out the rest of the clock for the one point win.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO