Russell A. Colombo, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Marin and Bank of Marin Bancorp, has formally announced his retirement, effective October 31, 2021. The Board of Directors of Bank of Marin Bancorp ("Bancorp") (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin (the "Bank"), named Tim Myers, age 51, currently President and Chief Operating Officer as his successor. Tim Myers will assume the role of CEO on November 1, 2021. Mr. Colombo will remain on the Boards of Bancorp and the Bank; Mr. Myers will join both Boards.

