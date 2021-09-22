‘A tremendous challenge’: Missouri Tigers’ run defense will be put to test at BC

It’s a grueling two-seek stretch for Southeast Missouri. Riding a 19-game losing streak against teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision, SEMO (0-2) visits Mizzou (1-1) on Saturday, a week after a playing at Sam Houston, the No. 1 team in the Football Championship Subdivision and defending FCS national champion. That one didn’t go well for the Redhawks from Cape Girardeau, a 52-14 loss. SEMO, now in year eight under coach Tom Matukewicz, opened the season with a 47-21 loss to FCS No. 7 Southern Illinois. Picked to finish second in the preseason Ohio Valley Conference poll, the Redhawks are hoping to get back to the FCS playoffs, after consecutive appearances in 2018-19 under Matukewicz’s watch. SEMO is 1-24 all-time against FBS teams since moving up to Division I in 1991 with the last victory coming against Middle Tennessee in 2002. SEMO is 0-7 all-time against Southeastern Conference teams and 0-8 against Power Five teams since joining Division I. The average score in those games has been 45.1 to 8.8. Only one of those games was decided by a one-possession score, a 34-28 loss to Kansas in 2014.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO