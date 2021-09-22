CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A tremendous challenge’: Missouri Tigers’ run defense will be put to test at BC

Cover picture for the articleWhen evaluating the Missouri Tigers’ upcoming opponent, one of the biggest things that stood out to head coach Eliah Drinkwitz was Boston College’s offensive line. The Eagles boast size, with all five starters standing at or above 6-foot-3 and weighing nearly 300 pounds or more. There’s also tons of experience, with 140 combined starts in the group. And there’s a lot of talent too, with all but one having previously earned all-conference honors.

