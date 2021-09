Wagoner Public Schools Wagoner Public Schools

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner Public Schools will not have school today due to do a power outage affecting many of their buildings, the district said on Wednesday.

The city of Wagoner reported the outage around 5 a.m. and was working to restore power to the southeast side.

The school district was hoping to be open today but decided just after 7 a.m. they would close.

