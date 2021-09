News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will announce long-term guidance, a share repurchase program and outline its plans to begin paying quarterly dividends in its fiscal 2023 first quarter during its Securities Analyst Meeting taking place online today at 9:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. ET. Speakers will include chairman and chief executive officer Michael Dell along with other key members of the executive leadership team, with significant time allotted for Q&A.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO