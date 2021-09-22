CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple is studying mood detection using iPhone data. Critics say the tech is flawed

By Ruth Reader
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew information about a current study between UCLA and Apple shows that the iPhone maker is using facial recognition, patterns of speech, and an array of other passive behavior tracking to detect depression. The report, from Rolfe Winkler of The Wall Street Journal, raises concerns about the company’s foray into a field of computing called emotion AI, which some scientists say rests on faulty assumptions.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
The Verge

Hundreds of T-Mobile stores will be able to fix phones soon

T-Mobile announced that 500 of its retail stores would start offering repair services starting on November 1st. The company says technicians will provide same-day fixes using manufacturer-approved parts to customers who subscribe to its Protection<360> service, which also includes device replacement in case of loss or theft. T-Mobile is also...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Tech#The Wall Street Journal#The Apple Watch#The Journal#Grand View Research#Dunkin#Unilever#Carnival Cruise Lines#Ibm
newsbrig.com

Apple issues urgent iPhone software update to patch apparent security flaw

Apple patches an NSO zero-day flaw affecting all devices. Apple h as released security updates for a zero-day vulnerability that affects every iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Citizen Lab, which discovered the vulnerability and was credited with the find, urges users to immediately update their devices. The technology giant said iOS 14.8 for iPhones and iPads, as well as new updates for Apple Watch and macOS, will fix at least one vulnerability that it said “may have been actively exploited.”
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
UCLA
petapixel.com

Apple Unveils the iPhone 13 and 13 mini with Enhanced Camera Tech

Apple has announced the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, which keeps the same general design but has some new changes under the hood. The camera lenses have been slightly shifted into a diagonal layout. Additionally, Apple has not ditched the notch entirely but has shrunk it by 20%. Both phones are notably brighter than the iPhone 12 series with 800 nits of peak brightness.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Apple Security Updates Fixed iMessage Flaw Used by Pegasus Spyware

The security updates that Apple released today have fixed the zero-click iMessage exploit that NSO Group used for its Pegasus spyware. What this really highlights is that popular chat programs like iMessage are currently the royal road for nation state groups, and mercenary hackers to target phones. Ubiquitous chat and messaging apps are a serious attack surface. And it’s time for them to get a lot more secure.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS News

Apple unveils new iPhone 13, patches security flaw in operating system

Apple is unveiling its newest products and technology including the highly anticipated iPhone 13. It's releasing a software update to fix a serious security flaw that could allow hackers to access any Apple device without action from the device's owner. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins anchor Tanya Rivero with details.
CELL PHONES
Shore News Network

Security flaw allowed spyware to infect Apple iPhones, watches and Mac computers

Apple sent out several emergency security updates Monday after researchers detected a flaw that allowed spyware to infect iPhones, Apple Watches and Mac computers. The updates were issued for the operating systems of most Apple devices in response to an investigation by Citizen Lab, a Canadian cybersecurity watchdog and research group, that discovered the mechanism used for infecting a Saudi activist’s iPhone with spyware developed by Israeli technology firm NSO Group. The spyware, known as “Pegasus,” allows for users to infect devices, such as computers, smartphones, and smart accessories, through messaging services without requiring the receiver to click on a link.
ELECTRONICS
FOXBusiness

iPhone hack is sophisticated spying tech used by 'autocratic' governments, say researchers

A serious iPhone software vulnerability has been traced to a firm accused of providing spy tech to autocratic governments. Here’s what you need to know. While analyzing the phone of a Saudi activist, researchers at Citizen Lab discovered a so-called "zero-day zero-click exploit" targeting Apple’s iMessage. The exploit is used against Apple iOS, MacOS and WatchOS devices, Citizen Lab said.
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

Podcast: Apple introduces the A15-powered iPhone 13, plus iOS 14.8 patches Pegasus spyware flaw

Apple announced its latest additions to its iPhone lineup, as well as a new iPad mini, at its "California Streaming" event on Tuesday. Both devices will be powered by Apple's new A15 Bionic processor. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor join Juliet to discuss how the A15 processor compare to its predecessor, the A14, and how Apple may use it in future products. They also cover what the iPhone 13 and iPad mini mean for the enterprise. Plus, Michael, Ken and Juliet discuss Apple's response to the Pegasus spyware flaw. If you have any questions during the live broadcast, please leave them in the comments or live chat.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple & big tech use 'loopholes' to escape merger regulations, says FTC

Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan says that Big Tech firms, including Apple, had exploited "loopholes" to make hundreds of acquisition deals without informing antitrust regulators. The FTC has published a report describing 819 incidents of transactions, over 10 years, which were small enough to not require regulatory approval. The...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

iPhone & Apple Watch study launches to detect depression, dementia

Biogen has launched a new study with Apple and UCLA to evaluate how existing iPhone and Apple Watch sensors could detect symptoms of dementia, depression, and other neurological diseases. First announced in January 2021, pharmaceutical company Biogen's multi-year study has now begun. According to the Wall Street Journal, Biogen refers...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Apple to Use iPhone Cameras to Detect Autism in Children: Report

According to a new report, Apple is currently researching ways to use the cameras on its iPhones to detect childhood autism as well as depression and cognitive decline in adults by analyzing behavioral cues. The report comes courtesy of the Wall Street Journal, the company is working on a technology...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy