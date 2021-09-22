CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Microsoft Surface 2021 event today

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Apple held its biggest event of the year with the iPhone 13 launch. This week, it’s Microsoft’s turn. The Redmond, Washington company is holding its 2021 Surface event today. The event is expected to see Microsoft launch a new line of Surface laptops and tablets and maybe a Surface smartphone—the Surface Duo 2.

