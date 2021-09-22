CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Mills' profit slips, but beats estimates as pandemic trends continue

By Staff
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
General Mills Inc. posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter, buoyed by the same sort of consumer habits that have been a boon for the company since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The Golden Valley-based company said it earned $627 million, or $1.02 per share, for the quarter ended Aug....

