What to watch today: Dow set to bounce, looks to end streak of four down days

By Matthew J. Belvedere, @Matt_Belvedere, Peter Schacknow, @peterschack
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow futures rose 200 points as investors await any hints Wednesday afternoon from the Fed about when it might start tapering its massive Covid-era bond purchases. The Dow and S&P 500 had looked poised to end a three-day losing streak Tuesday afternoon but closed lower. The Nasdaq was able to close higher, ending a two-session losing streak. For the month, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 4%, just over 3.7% and nearly 3.4%, respectively. (CNBC)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Dow Futures#Fed#Covid#Chinese#Lehman Brothers#Reuters Cnbc#House#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#German#Bntx#Cdc#Toast#Tost#The New York Times#Nbc News#Sfix
