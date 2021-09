One of the standout tech stories of this year's Tokyo Olympics was the radical track bike used by Team GB. That bike, the HB.T, was a collaboration between British brands Lotus and Hope, and it's unlike anything else available at the moment. Distinctive primarily due to its uber-wide fork legs and seatstays, these are said to be designed with the rider's legs in mind, putting all three in a line so that airflow is better managed around the rider, thus providing a claimed aerodynamic advantage.

CYCLING ・ 9 DAYS AGO