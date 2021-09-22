Essential oil-coated fabrics repel bacteria and mosquitoes
From your favorite T-shirt to your car upholstery, fabric is an integral part of our lives. Fabrics and textiles are also enticing homes to microbial life, like fungi or bacteria. Fabrics tend to retain moisture well, and the natural fibers they are made of offer nutrients and energy for microbes in the form of carbohydrates or proteins. These common properties found in fabrics make it easy for microorganisms to grow and survive. While we can wash our clothes to keep these microorganisms at bay, what if we made the fabrics resistant to begin with?sciworthy.com
