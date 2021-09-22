CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next flu season will be a 'whopper,' former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb says

By Meg Tirrell, Charlotte Morabito, Lindsey Jacobson
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb speaks with CNBC's Meg Tirrell about the future of work as businesses reimagine the workday. Gottlieb discusses how employers can improve office safety, how flu season may become more complicated now that Covid-19 is likely here to stay, the Biden administration's vaccine mandate, vaccinating children and his new book "Uncontrolled Spread: Why Covid-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic."

