High thin clouds will increase after midnight as a front moves closer to the region on Tuesday. Showers and storms will come in two rounds. The first round will arrive in the morning ahead of the front and the second round occurs in the mid-afternoon/early-evening hours. Some may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk....1 on a scale of 1-5. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats. High pressure builds in behind the cold front on Wednesday bringing the sunshine back. It will be cooler behind the front with highs in the low to mid 70s into the weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO