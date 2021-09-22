Sen. Rick Scott on China's Evergrande and economic outlook

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will participate Wednesday in the inaugural U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council in Pennsylvania. The meeting follows the newly formed AUKUS security group and Biden's first in-person meeting with the Quad countries, two foreign...
Even the savviest of investors were caught off-guard by the speed of China Evergrande Group’s unraveling. They shouldn’t have been: Trouble has long been brewing at China Inc., where balance sheets are weakening in the face of a rocky economic recovery. This could be Beijing’s worst blind spot yet. At...
BEIJING — Global markets have watched anxiously as a huge and deeply indebted Chinese property company flirts with default, fearing that any collapse could ripple through the international financial system. China Evergrande Group, the developer, on Wednesday said it reached a deal that might give it some breathing room in...
(Reuters) – Chinese authorities are asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of debt-ridden China Evergrande Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials familiar with the discussion. The company, China’s second-biggest property developer, has $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments due on Thursday on a...
China’s property giant Evergrande is due to pay $84 million in interest on its bonds denominated in U.S. dollars on Thursday. That’s a tiny portion of the company’s overall debts, which amount to $300 billion. Though there is very little direct tie to the American financial market, there are fears...
BEIJING — A Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt has rattled global markets says it will pay interest due Thursday to bondholders in China but gave no sign of plans to pay on a separate bond abroad. The Chinese government, meanwhile,...
Evergrande's debt crisis will slow down China's economic growth, said Li Daokui, a former advisor to the People's Bank of China. But the crisis will have minimal spillover on the financial system because there aren't derivative instruments built on Evergrande's debt, said Li, now a professor at Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management.
Worries about highly indebted property developer China Evergrande's ability to pay interest on its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds have prompted comparisons to the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and the subsequent financial crisis. When it comes to the actual scale of impact, analysts point out that China's Evergrande holds land,...
How far will President Xi Jinping go with his crackdown on China’s real estate sector?. The question has suddenly become an urgent one for trading desks around the world. After months of treating the crisis at indebted developer China Evergrande Group as largely contained, investors on Monday rushed to price in the risk that Xi will miscalculate as he tries to curb China’s property market excesses without derailing the economy.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Senator Rick Scott voiced his opinion Tuesday on President Biden's vaccine mandate announcement. Scott believes the vaccine is the best way to defeat COVID-19 but says mandates imposed by the government are wrong. Scott called the vaccine mandate a hypocrisy in his statement Tuesday because it includes...
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Rating agency Fitch said that numerous sectors could be exposed to heightened credit risk if China’s No.2 property developer Evergrande Group were to default, although the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable. Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and...
Chinese housing giant Evergrande is one of the country's largest private conglomerates and world's most indebted property developer, teetering on the brink of bankruptcy after years of rapid growth and a buying spree. Crippled with debt, the firm's Hong Kong-listed shares have collapsed this year on mounting fears for its...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s most indebted property developer Evergrande Group is struggling to solve its debt crisis, while there are increasing signs that policymakers are stepping in to avoid a hard landing for a company deemed too big to fail. Here is a timeline of events leading to its...
Some Democrats want to kill the debt ceiling as the limit nears a critical mid-October deadline. Republicans are starkly opposed to raising it, leaving Democrats to prevent a government default on their own. Interest in ending the "silly rule" is growing among Democrats and even some Republicans, Rep. Bill Foster...
A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time.
In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again.
The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all.
The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
The U.S. government could run out of cash to pays its bills by mid-October, according to a new analysis from a Washington think tank, and economists warn the unprecedented debt default could trigger a financial crisis. The forecast from the Bipartisan Policy Center shows the "X Date" – the day...
Journey with us, if you will, all the way back to August 2019. In a budget deal passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, Washington suspended the U.S. debt limit for two years — two years in which Republicans refrained from pitching a fit every time the U.S. needed to borrow more money.
Just over eight months into office, President Biden is drowning in crises. From immigration, to foreign policy, to the economy, to the coronavirus pandemic, the president's problems appear to be mounting. Afghanistan. Arguably the biggest crisis facing Biden right now stems from his troop withdrawal that saw 13 American service...
ICI President and CEO Eric Pan, American Century senior vice president and head of ETFs Ed Rosenberg and ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discuss Senator Ron Wyden's proposal to end a key tax advantage for exchange-traded funds. With CNBC's Bob Pisani.
