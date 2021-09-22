CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Woody Harrelson hopes to make Zombieland 3

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoody Harrelson wants to make a third 'Zombieland' film. The 60-year-old actor appeared in the 2009 zombie comedy flick and its 2019 sequel 'Zombieland: Double Tap' as Tallahassee and revealed that he would love to return for another movie with stars such as Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone. Woody told...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Woody Harrelson Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Woody Harrelson of Hunger Games and True Detective fame is starring in the number one film currently streaming on Netflix, Kate. According to analytics from FlixPatrol.com, Kate, a Netflix original film directed by Cedric Nicholas-Troyan that was released on Sept. 10 and stars Harrelson alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Miku Martineau is currently the top film streaming on Netflix.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Let There Be Carnage TV Spot Teases New Woody Harrelson Footage

One of the most inspired superhero casting choices in the last few years has to be Woody Harrelson being brought in to star as Carnage for the Venom sequel. Originally teased at the end of the first film, Harrelson is back in the sequel as the serial killer Cletus Kasady whose body becomes the host for the blood-red symbiote Carnage.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Venom 2: Woody Harrelson Shares Wild Experience Voicing Carnage

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Venom 2 definitely makes a noise as it nears its premiere in theaters and to hype people more on the upcoming movie, Woody Harrelson shared a wild experience he had on voicing the villain of the story, Carnage, whilst being Cletus Kasady at the same time.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Venom 2: That Time Woody Harrelson And Company Tried To Get Andy Serkis To Voice Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage releases into theaters nationwide in one week, and those lucky enough to see the film early have raved about the sequel praising Woody Harrelson’s performance. Andy Serkis, who is most known for his work in motion capture, has been working more behind the camera recently, and he has talked about how he got on board to direct Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Woody Harrelson recently told a funny story about how he and the crew on Venom 2 tried to get Serkis to voice Carnage.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
IGN

Woody Harrelson on Updating Carnage's "Amateurish" Wig for Venom 2

Woody Harrelson reprises his role from Venom as Cletus Kasady in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but this time under the direction of Andy Serkis and with a new hairstyle. We asked Harrelson what he thought about the wig in the first movie, as well as what it was like to be cast by one director, in this case, Venom director Ruben Fleischer, and starring in a sequel directed by another, Andy Serkis (luckily, they've already worked together on War of the Planet of the Apes). Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to the hit 2018 Venom, now directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham.
MOVIES
Collider

Woody Harrelson on ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and What Happened To His Beautiful, Flawless Wig from the First Film

With director Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Woody Harrelson about making the sequel. During the fun conversation, Harrelson talked about how he got ready to play Cletus Kasady and if he looked at anything to help create his voice and mannerisms, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Venom 2, how he and Tom Hardy lobbied Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures, to have Serkis direct the sequel, how he gets ready to film a very emotional scene, and more. In addition, I jokingly asked if he burned the wig he wore in the first film so he wouldn’t have to wear it again in the sequel.
MOVIES
IGN

Venom 2: Carnage Explained - Who Is Woody Harrelson's Character?

Venom 2, a.k.a. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, finally arrives this week! But for the non-comics fans out there, some may be asking... who exactly is the very red, very scary symbiote bad guy in this movie?. It all started with Spider-Man's black alien costume in the comics, which betrayed...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zombieland
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

British Actor Tanya Fear Missing In Hollywood As Concern Grows

A British actor who moved to Hollywood to pursue stand-up comedy has been missing for several days, friends and associates say. The Los Angeles Police Department has completed a missing person’s report. Tanya Fear, whose credits include “Doctor Who” and “Kickass-2,” has “gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area” and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Emma Watson Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Despite the glowing tributes being paid to the actress online, many of which read like an obituary for a career that had been brought to a close far too soon, Emma Watson didn’t retire from acting. Obviously, rumors spread like wildfire on the internet so the tears were already flowing before her agent, and then the Harry Potter veteran herself, put paid to the speculation.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Resident Season 5: A Bittersweet Season Premiere, As Two Favorite Characters Bid Adieu

The success of medical dramas, such as House, M.D. and Grey’s Anatomy, have paved the way for more similar kinds of dramas to be produced. The medical genre has since taken a life of its own the past couple of years. Viewers seem to love a satisfying life-saving diagnosis paired with heart-tugging moments. One medical drama series that was able to gain the attention of viewers, and at the same time, also perform well in the cutthroat ratings game is The Resident.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy