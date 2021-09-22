CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta County, VA

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is dead

By News Virginian Staff Reports
Daily Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERONA, Va. — While the search for her body continues, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday evening missing three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is dead. The toddler was placed in the care of Candi Royer in October 2020 shortly before her mother, Amanda Arey, 38, of Staunton, was incarcerated in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona. Sheriff Donald L. Smith announced on Sept. 13 that Khaleesi had not been sighted since February, and Royer, 41, was believed to have run off with her boyfriend Travis Brown, 29, who was wanted in five localities.

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Verona, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Verona, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Staunton, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Staunton, VA
County
Augusta County, VA
Augusta County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Child Abuse#Prison#The Sheriff S Office#Vsp#Commonwealth

Comments / 0

Community Policy