Agriculture

APHIS Suspends Movement Of Pork In Virgin Islands And Puerto Rico

wnax.com
 5 days ago

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has issued a federal order suspending the movement of all pork and pork products from the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico into the United States. That order is the final step in a series of safeguards needed to establish an African Swine Fever Protection Zone. Nebraska Pork Producers Association’s Executive Director Al Juhnke says those precautions are necessary to keep ASF off the mainland of the United States.

wnax.com

wnax.com

U.S. Beef Exports on Record Pace

United States beef exports are on pace to set another record in 2021, despite continued shipping issues. John Hinners with the U.S. Meat Export Federation says the beef exports have stacked up five months of record volume and value and so they’re expecting another banner year. He says the demand...
AGRICULTURE
bondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico needs new debt limit protections

After more than four years of seeking the restructuring of the ruinous public debts of Puerto Rico, the special body representing the government is looking forward to finishing its work and dissolving. However, the most important part of the job is left undone. Someone must put in place an impregnable...
ECONOMY
Farm and Dairy

Swine from Puerto Rico banned in US

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service issued a federal order suspending interstate movement of all live swine, swine germplasm, swine products and swine byproducts from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to the mainland U.S. This order is the final action in...
AGRICULTURE
CleanTechnica

Bringing Reliable, Renewable Energy to the People of Puerto Rico

Income inequality is palpable on the streets of the United States in cities and towns alike. On one block you may have neighborhoods with maintained roads and sidewalks, well-funded schools, and easy access to services including grocery stores, transit, healthcare, and banks. And on the next block you may have neighborhoods in transit or food deserts with vulnerable key infrastructure including streets, schools, and healthcare.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wnax.com

South Dakota Stock Grower’s Association Backs American Beef Labeling Act Bill

Legislation that calls for reinstatement of Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling has been introduced in the U.S. Senate. The measure, the American Beef Labeling Act is being carried by South Dakota Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds with several co-sponsors. South Dakota Stock Grower’s Association Vice President Les Shaw says this has been one of his group’s priorities for some time. He thinks this bill can withstand any trade challenges that caused the original COOL law to be thrown out.
CONGRESS & COURTS
gwu.edu

Pandemic Makes Governor of Puerto Rico’s Job more Difficult

Governing can be tricky, especially during a pandemic, said Puerto Rico’s Governor Pedro Pierluisi, J.D. ‘84, who was elected to his first gubernatorial term in November 2020 and entered office Jan. 2. “The toughest decisions I’ve had to make as governor relate to this pandemic,” Mr. Pierluisi said Wednesday during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

Puerto Rico announced as Host Destination for Connect Marketplace 2022

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Discover Puerto Rico, the Island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) recently announced at the Connect Marketplace 2021 Convention in Tampa, Florida that Puerto Rico will be the host of Connect Marketplace 2022, bringing more than 2,000 tourism and hospitality professionals to the Island. The event will take place May 22-24, 2022, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, taking advantage of numerous hotel properties and the newly opened Distrito T- Mobile entertainment complex, for an estimated economic impact of $3M.
WORLD
NBC News

Puerto Rico’s progress still stalled four years after Maria

The memories of surviving Hurricane Maria still haunt people in Puerto Rico, four years after the storm wreaked havoc on the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, 2017. There are reminders of the destruction, with thousands of homes, many of them still covered with blue tarps, yet to be fixed. Constant power outages remind Puerto Ricans that essential work to modernize the antiquated electric grid decimated by Maria has not yet begun. Deteriorating school buildings, roads, bridges and even health care facilities point to a slow reconstruction process that has not yet picked up its pace.
ENVIRONMENT
outbreaknewstoday.com

African Swine Fever: USDA issues federal order establishing protection zones in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is issuing a Federal Order suspending the interstate movement of all live swine, swine germplasm, swine products, and swine byproducts from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to the mainland United States until APHIS can establish sufficient mitigations to authorize such movement. This Federal Order, effective Thursday, is the final action in a series of safeguards needed to establish an African Swine Fever (ASF) protection zone in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
AGRICULTURE
senadoelapr.org

Puerto Rico to require COVID-19 vaccines for its employees

In order to slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19 and protect the health of the people of Puerto Rico, Governor Pedro Pierluisi recently released a series of Executive orders impose COVID-19 vaccinations in certain cases. Orders are directed to entrepreneurs in the executive branch of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and to operators and employers in certain sectors of the island’s economy as indicated below.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico board reiterates pension cuts position

The Puerto Rico Oversight Board reiterated its position on pension cuts in the Plan of Adjustment Friday, the biggest source of tension it has with the local government, but was unclear on how willing it was to accommodate the government's demands. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and many of the...
POLITICS
Editor at Global Perspectives

Puerto Rico Protestors to U.S. "Get out!"

Hundreds of Puerto Ricans took to the streets, again, to protest against a bill aimed at annexing Puerto Rico to the United States. One poll showing over 1 million responses was almost divided, with 52 percent in favor of the annexation. The country remains deeply divided over the issue.
wnax.com

NFU Launches Fairness For Farmers Campaign At Virtual Fly In

At their virtual Fly In on Wednesday, the National Farmers Union launched their Fairness for Farmers Campaign to battle against Monopolistic control of agriculture. NFU President Rob Larew says their main aim is to break up the consolidations that are harming U.S. agriculture. He says farmers and consumers are being...
AGRICULTURE
bondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico lawmakers to introduce debt-restructuring legislation

Puerto Rico lawmakers plan to file legislation next week that allows the commonwealth to sell new bonds to replace existing debt, a necessary step to help finalize the island’s record bankruptcy. The commonwealth’s House of Representatives is set to file the bill as soon as Monday, Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez, speaker...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

Puerto Rico to raise minimum wage for 1st time in 12 years

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has signed a bill to increase the U.S. territory’s minimum wage for the first time in more than 12 years. The current minimum pay of $7.25 an hour will increase to $8.50 in January and to $9.50 in July 2023. A third increase to $10.50 is contemplated for July 2024, but would require further approval. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Tuesday that the first increase could represent an additional $2,000 a year for a full-time worker. Many cheered the move given the island’s high cost of living.
AMERICAS
TravelPulse

San Juan, Puerto Rico Celebrates 500th Anniversary

San Juan, Puerto Rico is celebrating its 500th anniversary this year, between the months of September 2021 and June 2022, bringing along with it new events celebrating the oldest city in the United States. San Juan was established in 1521 as a Spanish military settlement, and it still bears the...
CELEBRATIONS
ucpress.edu

Reflecting on the Anniversary of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

September 20th marks the four-year anniversary since Hurricane María made landfall in Puerto Rico and other regions of the Caribbean archipelago. The most impacted communities continue in their ongoing recovery and mutual support efforts, while confronting the resilience of colonialism, racial capitalism, environmental racism, global heating, and regional climate chaos. These communities and individuals are reminded daily that the state has little concern for their lives that are marked as exploitable and expendable.
ENVIRONMENT
depauliaonline.com

Ongoing femicides in Puerto Rico highlight gender-based violence

Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency in January 2020 due to the femicide murders, but the laws have not prevented them from continuing to occur. Femicides are murders committed by men on women and are classified as hate crimes. Femicides can be physical abuse, but it can be mental and emotional as well.
WORLD

