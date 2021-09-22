APHIS Suspends Movement Of Pork In Virgin Islands And Puerto Rico
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has issued a federal order suspending the movement of all pork and pork products from the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico into the United States. That order is the final step in a series of safeguards needed to establish an African Swine Fever Protection Zone. Nebraska Pork Producers Association’s Executive Director Al Juhnke says those precautions are necessary to keep ASF off the mainland of the United States.wnax.com
