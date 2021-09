Commemorating the end of an atypical campaign and program year for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, the Foundation board approved four new board members at their July meeting. The Foundation marked a $463,000 campaign total raised for agricultural education and FFA, despite program disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation also recognized the service and contributions of three retiring members: Danielle Waterworth of CNH Industrial, Ginger Braml of AgroChem, and Kathleen Murphy of TASC.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO