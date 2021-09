Welcome to the last official weekend of the summer. Autumn may not be here yet, but great deals already are. We've pulled together some of the best sales of this past week that you may have missed, including a great deal on HBO Max for new and returning customers (just in time for next month's Dune premiere). There are even some price cuts on the brand new iPad. Let's dive right into these deals, shall we?

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO