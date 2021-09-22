CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lauderdale County, MS

Missing 5-year-old last seen walking with his dogs; Have you seen him?

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnM9z_0c4Iz9rn00

Police are searching for a 5-year-old Mississippi boy who went missing Tuesday night with his dogs.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill, Mississippi, in Lauderdale County.

He is described as a white male, three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at about 6:02 pm in the 7300 block of Center Hill Road in Lauderdale County, walking northeast toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Henton Kenneth Dean, contact Lauderdale County Sheriff Department at 601-482-9806.

Comments / 7

Karen Houser
5d ago

Where was a parent? He had dogs, but no parental accompliment? Why is that????

Reply
7
Related
Magnolia State Live

Alabama man found sleeping in press box surrounded by pile of stolen chicken fingers, candy and meth, police say

Less than a week after being arrested for stealing, an Alabama man was found sleeping surrounded by what police say was evidence of his latest crime. on September 17, Matthew Williamson, 37, was arrested and charged by Pleasant Grove Police Officers with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property, police said.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Lauderdale County, MS
Lauderdale County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Search for missing toddler ends as her body is found, dumped in rural Mississippi

Criminal investigators in Mississippi say they’ve found the body of a 2-year-old Louisiana toddler reported missing Friday. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed to Gulf Coast media outlets that the body of a girl believed to be missing 2-year-old Navaeh Allen was found in the Logtown area near Pearlington Sunday. She had been the subject of a search for the last two days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
Magnolia State Live

Missing 5-year-old boy found safe, authorities say

A Mississippi 5-year-old who had been missing since Tuesday night has been found and is safe, authorities said late Wednesday morning. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill, Mississippi, in Lauderdale County. He went missing Tuesday, September 21,...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Four arrested after truck stolen from Mississippi gas station. Suspects found with syringe load with meth, vial of fentanyl

A truck stolen from a Warren County convenience store resulted in four arrests by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. On Sept. 23, just after 630 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report that a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1400 block of Highway 61 North. When deputies arrived on the scene, the vehicle’s owner advised that he’d left the vehicle unlocked and parked at the fuel pumps with keys in the ignition.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged in weekend murder

Police have arrested a man they believe murdered another man Sunday afternoon in front of the victim’s mother. Deyton Worthy, 22, has been charged with murder along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators say Worthy shot and killed Joshua Rayborn on Sunday afternoon at a house...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Elderly Louisiana couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

An elderly couple in south Louisiana is dead after a suspected murder-suicide, authorities said. West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a 911 call Tuesday about a domestic disturbance at a home in St. Francisville. Once they arrived, they found Peggy Rayborn, 70, and her estranged husband, Marshall Rayburn, 63, dead. A neighbor also had a gunshot wound, The Advocate reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
47K+
Followers
4K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy