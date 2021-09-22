How Cuban medical training has helped Pacific nations face the pandemic challenge

Austen Hufford writes for the Wall Street Journal about factories and manufacturing, which means a lot of what he writes about is supply chains. What’s a supply chain? Basically, it’s everything that needs to happen, in a very specific sequence, to turn raw materials into a finished product. So, for instance, that phone in your pocket—the supply chain means mining the aluminum in it, fabricating the silicon chips, transporting all these materials around to the different factories where they’re assembled and combined; it means workers, warehouses, container ships. It’s a whole incredibly complex choreography, in which any one step could go bad—and derail the entire process. Supply chain professionals are used to preparing for the worst, but Hufford says that even they were caught off guard by the COVID pandemic. Among the many crazy things this pandemic has done to the world is what it’s done to supply chains: It’s disrupted them. Dramatically.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO