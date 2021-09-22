CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Cuban medical training has helped Pacific nations face the pandemic challenge

By The Conversation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the COVID-19 pandemic stretching health systems worldwide, Pacific countries have capitalized on their relative isolation to avoid the worst. Border closures and other measures have slowed and stopped the spread of the virus to the point some nations have recorded no cases at all. Even where the virus has...

KVIA

How Europe’s hospitals are faring in the face of another pandemic fall

Much of Europe has opened up to international visitors and scaled back Covid-19 restrictions since a wave of cases swept the continent in the spring. Those steps back toward pre-Covid life have been accompanied by a gradual rise in cases and hospitalizations in many nations, with the more transmissible Delta variant dominant in the region.
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Pandemic Is Taxing Pacific Nations’ Already Strapped Health Systems

The Covid-19 situation remains a tense one for many Pacific nations, with medical evacuations from French territories, periodic internal lockdowns in Fiji, heavily regulated quarantine procedures throughout the Pacific and many countries generally lacking medical facilities. Although several Pacific nations were successful in staving off the virus by locking their...
MedicalXpress

Pacific islands struggle with hepatitis B in newborns

The Pacific island nations are falling back on immunization targets, especially those for diseases spread through mother-to-child transmission, according to WHO officials. Po Lin Chan, medical officer at the WHO regional office, explains to SciDev.Net that "vaccination has helped reduce prevalence to one percent in the Pacific islands, but reaching 0.1 percent prevalence among children requires additional interventions built on maternal, newborn and child health programs, including antenatal screening of pregnant women for hepatitis B alongside that for HIV and syphilis."
Honolulu Civil Beat

Seasonal Farm Work Has Been A Lifeline For Pacific Islanders. The Pandemic Made It Harder

Peter Bumseng was leading a 44-strong team of Ni-Vanuatu harvesters on an orchard in New Zealand when Covid-19 started making headlines. As they kept picking cherries in the South Island town of Cromwell, the pandemic directly impacted them when New Zealand closed its borders on March 19, 2020. Their seven-month specialized agricultural visas were extended and they found more work, following fruit harvests around the island until they could be repatriated on specially chartered flights late last year.
Slate

How the Pandemic Helped Us Recover From the Great Recession

Austen Hufford writes for the Wall Street Journal about factories and manufacturing, which means a lot of what he writes about is supply chains. What’s a supply chain? Basically, it’s everything that needs to happen, in a very specific sequence, to turn raw materials into a finished product. So, for instance, that phone in your pocket—the supply chain means mining the aluminum in it, fabricating the silicon chips, transporting all these materials around to the different factories where they’re assembled and combined; it means workers, warehouses, container ships. It’s a whole incredibly complex choreography, in which any one step could go bad—and derail the entire process. Supply chain professionals are used to preparing for the worst, but Hufford says that even they were caught off guard by the COVID pandemic. Among the many crazy things this pandemic has done to the world is what it’s done to supply chains: It’s disrupted them. Dramatically.
MedicalXpress

Ireland ends compulsory hotel quarantine for travellers

Ireland on Saturday stopped its system of mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers arriving in the country, as coronavirus curbs continue to wind down in the Republic. Since late March travellers arriving from a government list of "designated states" have been subject to a mandatory two week hotel quarantine. On Saturday...
MedicalXpress

Pandemic slows for fourth week

The coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down for a fourth week in a row around the world. Here is the global state of play based on an AFP database. The number of new daily cases dropped globally by eight percent last week to 510,000, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.
dallassun.com

Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations: PM

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Noting that Quad will work in the role of "force for global good", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that that the Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations as the world is battling with COVID-19. In his opening remarks at the Quad leaders...
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Federal mandate allows travelers to visit Hawaii

HONOLULU — New federal rules for international travelers are expected to help Hawaii’s crippled tourism industry. The state’s international market has been nearly nonexistent since the pandemic largely shut down travel. Last week, the White House loosened rules that previously prohibited some foreign travelers from coming to the U.S. Now...
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
Luke Fitzpatrick

How The Pandemic Has Changed The World Of Business?

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world of business. With lockdowns, social distancing, and travel restrictions, as well as rapid changes in technology, behaviors, expectations, preferences, and values, how businesses operate and employees collaborate has been significantly altered, shaping the ‘new normal.’
seattlerefined.com

How to help welcome Afghan allies in the Pacific Northwest

A hundred thousand people were evacuated from Afghanistan before the United States exited the country last month. As we continue to advocate for the safety of those who have not been able to leave Afghanistan, multiple agencies are welcoming Afghan families throughout the Puget Sound. Our soon-to-be neighbors face the...
UPI News

Cuban president calls on United Nations to help end U.S. sanctions

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel called on the United Nations to help it end long-running sanctions applied against it by the United States, saying the actions have a "marked racist influence." Canal, who delivered a prerecorded message to the 76th United Nations General Assembly Thursday morning,...
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
MedicalXpress

'Typhoid Mary' still stalks the world, but scientists show older vaccine works against the old foe

Even as COVID-19 continues its rampage across the globe, an older health nemesis continues a more clandestine and increasingly deadly spread. Typhoid infects an estimated 11 million people a year and kills more than 160,000, largely in Asian and African countries with poor water and sanitation systems. Long treatable with antibiotics, the disease is growing resistant now, prompting health researchers to revive an older vaccine developed to prevent it.
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
