Access to essential cancer medicines is unequal globally
Patients in most countries of the world do not have access to basic cancer medicines, according to new research from Queen's University's Christopher Booth (Oncology) and collaborators at the World Health Organization (WHO). Their paper, published in The Lancet Oncology, asked oncologists worldwide to list the most important cancer medicines and to describe whether patients could access these medicines in their home country.medicalxpress.com
