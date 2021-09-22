CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Valid public health concerns should outweigh some basic personal liberties

By Wayne Wilson
Salt Lake Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Preamble to the U.S. Constitution reads: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” The implied concept was clarified by President Abraham Lincoln as part of his famous Gettysburg Address where he eloquently stated that the purpose of government as being, “Of the People, By the People, and For the People.”

