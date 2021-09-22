Community First Credit Union on How Call Centers Can Help CUs Personalize Loan Applications

Community Banks and Credit Unions play a critical role in elevating the communities they serve and in providing the guidance and support needed to ensure the overall financial wellness of their clients and members, respectively. They helped fuel the success of the Paycheck Protection Program, administering around 60% of total first wave loans to SMBs. The lingering effects of the pandemic has left a tale of two cities: the worst of times for some in urban centers and the best of times for others in the exurbs.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO