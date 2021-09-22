CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community First Credit Union on How Call Centers Can Help CUs Personalize Loan Applications

 5 days ago
Credit unions have earned a reputation for member satisfaction because of their members-first mentality and the intimate relationships they seek to build through person-to-person interactions. Like most consumers, CU members altered their banking habits to help navigate restrictions set during the pandemic, but digital-first methods can sometimes feel impersonal and isolating, according to James Urban, assistant vice president of the Member Experience Center at Community First Credit Union.

Top Selling-Point for CUs Should Be Close Personal Relationships with Members

It’s a critical time for credit unions as the risk of members pursuing enticing offers and better terms from competing financial institutions is very real. According to PYMNTS’ August 2021 Credit Union Innovation Playbook: Portfolio Leakage Edition, 55% of members currently use at least one other product or service from a competing financial institution. Even more troubling is the finding that just 45 percent of credit unions expressed a willingness to innovate on new business credit products to try and stop that migration from happening.
Deep Dive: How CUs Can Prevent Members From Switching FIs For Mortgages And Other Loans

Credit unions have a long history of earning top ratings in member satisfaction — with good reason. CUs offer many of the same services and financial tools as traditional banks, but several advantages set them apart from competitors. CU members own a share of the CU and are compensated with benefits other financial institutions (FIs) often cannot match, including reduced costs, higher yields on interest-bearing accounts and lower rates on loans. CUs even may be able to provide members with quick financial relief and monetary aid during unexpected hardships.
Live Support Is Key for Credit Unions to Elevate Loan Application Process

Credit unions (CUs) have long been known for the personal relationships they build with their members. After the pandemic forced customers to adopt a digital-first mindset, customers still wanted individualized attention, but they wanted it delivered through digital channels, with in-person services and live call centers as an option, if needed.
