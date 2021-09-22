Community First Credit Union on How Call Centers Can Help CUs Personalize Loan Applications
Credit unions have earned a reputation for member satisfaction because of their members-first mentality and the intimate relationships they seek to build through person-to-person interactions. Like most consumers, CU members altered their banking habits to help navigate restrictions set during the pandemic, but digital-first methods can sometimes feel impersonal and isolating, according to James Urban, assistant vice president of the Member Experience Center at Community First Credit Union.www.pymnts.com
