Rams activate rookie OLB Chris Garrett from COVID-19 reserve

The Los Angeles Rams added some depth at outside linebacker this week by activating rookie Chris Garrett off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. He’s been sidelined for the last two weeks while on the COVID-19 list, but he could make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Garrett was drafted in the seventh round out of Concordia University, which is a Division II school. Their season was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, so he hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2019.

In the preseason, he had 1.5 sacks and five total tackles, also batting down three passes and forcing one fumble. The majority of those stats came against the Raiders in Week 2 of the preseason.

Garrett joins Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis as the edge rushers on the active roster. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has to stay on IR until after Sunday’s game, while Justin Lawler is also on the practice squad and has been promoted twice.