CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams activate rookie OLB Chris Garrett from COVID-19 reserve

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bhbiy_0c4IyaSG00

The Los Angeles Rams added some depth at outside linebacker this week by activating rookie Chris Garrett off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. He’s been sidelined for the last two weeks while on the COVID-19 list, but he could make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Garrett was drafted in the seventh round out of Concordia University, which is a Division II school. Their season was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, so he hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2019.

In the preseason, he had 1.5 sacks and five total tackles, also batting down three passes and forcing one fumble. The majority of those stats came against the Raiders in Week 2 of the preseason.

Garrett joins Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis as the edge rushers on the active roster. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has to stay on IR until after Sunday’s game, while Justin Lawler is also on the practice squad and has been promoted twice.

Comments / 0

Related
ramblinfan.com

As LA Rams ready for Colts, OLB Chris Garrett still quarantined

Being a rookie on a successful team comes with a set of unique challenges. But for the LA Rams rookie outside linebacker, Chris Garrett, his preseason performance has opened the door to him and his potential contribution rotating among the veteran edge players. A door opened, but the positive test of COVID-19 has shut and locked for now.
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams get OLB Chris Garrett back in time for Sunday slobberknocker

LA Rams rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett was quite the play-maker in college football, exhibiting the type of production off the edge that simply appeared too good to be true. Well, that apparently was the sentiment by NFL general managers in the 2021 NFL Draft, because despite having historically elite production in college football, most teams simply passed him right on by.
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#Covid 19#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Concordia University#Division Ii#Raiders
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown’s puzzling postgame outfit roasted by Bruce Arians

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their title retention drive on a winning note after beating the Dallas Cowboys in nail-biting fashion on Thursday, 31-29. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had to pull out all the tricks in the dying minutes to escape the gritty Cowboys, who were led by the comebacking Dak Prescott. Tom Brady was once again masterful for the defending champions, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown, and Ryan Succop, who made the game-winning field goal, also providing key contributions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
Sporting News

Bears' Matt Nagy explains usage of Justin Fields: 'He's certainly a weapon'

The Bears have long maintained that they're committed to starting Andy Dalton while Justin Fields develops on the sideline. However, the team still has a plan to use the rookie quarterback, and fans got a glimpse of that on Sunday night. Fields played sparingly in the Bears' 34-14 loss to...
NFL
Fox News

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee has perfect response to ‘house wife’ troll

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews responded to an Instagram troll who suggested she doesn’t have a career because of her NFL WAG status. In the comments of an Instagram post Matthews shared that featured her and Mahomes’ 6-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, an Instagram critic wrote, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy