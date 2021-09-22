Farmington Elks announce 'students of the month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for September. Farmington High School's Student of the Month is Cassandra Widdows, the daughter of Kristie and Micheal Widdows. Widdows received a "number one" rating at District Music Festival in Solo and Ensemble, as well as a silver rating in the 2021 State Music Festival Solos and Ensembles.