CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, MO

Farmington Elks announce 'students of the month'

Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for September. Farmington High School's Student of the Month is Cassandra Widdows, the daughter of Kristie and Micheal Widdows. Widdows received a "number one" rating at District Music Festival in Solo and Ensemble, as well as a silver rating in the 2021 State Music Festival Solos and Ensembles.

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
St. Louis, MO
Farmington, MO
Education
Farmington, MO
Basketball
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
City
Farmington, MO
City
Park Hills, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Council#Mineral Area College#Basketball#Farmington Elks#Farmington High School#The Knights In Action#Fhs Tennis#Symphonic Band#The Girl Scouts#Mac#Pad Thai#The Farmington Elks#Fca#Parkland Hope Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy