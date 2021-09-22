Vermilion County Covid 19 update 9/22/21

Due to our HIGH transmission status, it is recommended that everyone, despite vaccination, should wear a mask when indoors. Local transmission is at 479.16 new cases per 100,000 over the last 7 days. Please continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors, and make good decisions. Our actions can affect everyone in this community. For a full view of the CDC reports for Vermilion County, go to the CD Tracker Link: