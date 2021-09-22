CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NJ, NY pitch MetLife Stadium for 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Daniel J. Munoz
NJBIZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey and New York City officials made a formal, in-person pitch to FIFA officials to hold the 2026 World Cup at MetLife Stadium, during a tour on Sept. 21. On Tuesday, the delegation visited MetLife Stadium, where they were received by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and other stadium executives. The 82,500-seat arena is arguably one of the largest – if not the largest – on the East Coast, and state and local officials say they have that going for them should FIFA pick the stadium for its World Cup final.

njbiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Tammy Murphy

Comments / 0

Community Policy