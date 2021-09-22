NJ, NY pitch MetLife Stadium for 2026 FIFA World Cup

New Jersey and New York City officials made a formal, in-person pitch to FIFA officials to hold the 2026 World Cup at MetLife Stadium, during a tour on Sept. 21. On Tuesday, the delegation visited MetLife Stadium, where they were received by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and other stadium executives. The 82,500-seat arena is arguably one of the largest – if not the largest – on the East Coast, and state and local officials say they have that going for them should FIFA pick the stadium for its World Cup final.