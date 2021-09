Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein found their true calling when they started their Cheap Old Houses Instagram feed, which now has more than 1.7 million followers. Now they are starring in an eight-episode HGTV series of the same name. The show follows the couple as they search for architecturally intact homes priced at less than $150,000, and share stories of the home's history and architectural details. Elizabeth grew up in an 1850s house her parents restored and has a master's degree in historic preservation. Ethan has always loved old homes and old trucks. The couple is restoring a cheap but beautiful old farmhouse they snagged for $70,000.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO