‘May Gabby Rest In Peace’

Authorities on Sunday, September 19th discovered a body at Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming where the search for missing Gabby Petito was focused. Sources at the FBI Denver office could not confirm the body was in fact Ms. Petito nor could they confirm the cause of death just yet. The national hunt to find the missing couple of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie has enlisted local authorities, the FBI, and many more. Former FBI investigator Bill Daly joins to explain what details of the Petito case stand out to him and where he would be focusing law enforcement efforts. Later, Bill breaks down how law enforcement goes about solving missing person cases, what kind of technology can be employed to track people’s whereabouts, and why it is only a matter of time before someone on the run in the United States gets caught.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO