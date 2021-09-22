CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘May Gabby Rest In Peace’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attorney representing Brian Laundrie said “May Gabby Rest In Peace” after Gabby Petito’s death was ruled a homicide. The statement by Steven Bertolino to Insider followed the news that the body found was identified as Petito. Authorities found human remains near Grand Teton National Park Sunday that they thought...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

Investigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say. Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito’s uncle blasts ‘disgusting’ rest in peace comments by Brian Laundrie family attorney

The uncle of Gabby Petito has lashed out at “disgusting” comments made by an attorney representing the family of her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.Remains found on Sunday in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest were confirmed as Ms Petito’s on Tuesday. A coroner ruled the 22-year-old’s death was a homicide, and is continuing to try to determine her cause of death.After her body was identified by authorities on Tuesday, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told Fox: “May Gabby Rest in Peace.”In response, Ms Petito’s uncle Steve Petito told Fox News his family “don’t require nor want your empathy”.“As far as the law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Coroner confirms human remains found at Wyoming campsite belong to Gabby Petito and rules her death a homicide as police search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie: His family release statement saying 'may she rest in peace'

A coroner in Wyoming has confirmed that a body found on Sunday is that of Gabby Petito, and that her death was a homicide. The 22-year-old from New York was last seen alive on August 24, checking out of a hotel in Utah during her road trip across the U.S. with boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Grand Teton National Park#Insider
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fox News

The Search For Gabby Petito May Be Coming To An End

Authorities on Sunday, September 19th discovered a body at Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming where the search for missing Gabby Petito was focused. Sources at the FBI Denver office could not confirm the body was in fact Ms. Petito nor could they confirm the cause of death just yet. The national hunt to find the missing couple of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie has enlisted local authorities, the FBI, and many more. Former FBI investigator Bill Daly joins to explain what details of the Petito case stand out to him and where he would be focusing law enforcement efforts. Later, Bill breaks down how law enforcement goes about solving missing person cases, what kind of technology can be employed to track people’s whereabouts, and why it is only a matter of time before someone on the run in the United States gets caught.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Gabby Petito Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Watch: Gabby Petito Laid to Rest in Funeral Service. Gabrielle Petito's life was honored in a public memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 26. Family, close friends and hundreds of mourners gathered in Holbrook, N.Y. to pay their respects to the 22-year-old YouTuber in a funeral that was live-streamed. Several of Gabby's family members and close friends delivered moving speeches during the service, including her dad, Joseph Petito, who shared words of remembrance in honor of his slain daughter.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy