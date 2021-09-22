CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Research Finds Migraine History Associated With More Severe Hot Flashes

By Gianna Melillo
ajmc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults of a cross-sectional study showed that history of migraine is associated with more severe hot flashes among midlife women. New research presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting confirms an association between history of migraine and menopausal vasomotor symptoms (VMS; hot flashes) presence and severity among midlife women. The meeting is taking place in Washington, DC, between September 22 and 25, 2021.

