On Sept. 3, University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue, O.S.A, Ph.D., sent out an email to all Villanovans with an amendment to the masking policies on campus. At the beginning of the semester, individuals who were vaccinated were not required to wear masks in indoor spaces, unless specified by a professor. Now, all members of the University community, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, are required to wear masks in all indoor, public spaces, which includes all the fitness centers on campus. The only spaces excluded from this policy are residence halls.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO