Allen County, OH

The Secret is Out: Local College’s Program Can Be a Small Business Owner’s Best Friend

By Sponsored By: Rhodes State College
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s long been considered one of the best-kept secrets in northwest Ohio. And more small businesses in the region would certainly benefit if that secret was revealed. That’s the belief of Kathleen Keller, director of the Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College, which exists to assist small businesses in eight Ohio counties — Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Hancock, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, and Van Wert — with almost anything they need to accelerate growth, create jobs, adapt to changing environments, and so much more. For over 30 years it has helped clients achieve hundreds of thousands of dollars in cumulative sales growth, and its services are free.

#Business Owner#Rhodes State College#Famous Recipe Chicken#The Winans Chocolates#Greenhorn Restaurant

