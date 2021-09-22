CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Ravens bring comfort

Beaver County Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wanted to share my story with you. Recently, my grandmother passed away unexpectedly. She raised me from a baby, she was my mother. The day she passed, I was driving to her. I was only 46 minutes away. Before I received the call, I looked in the sky and saw a black raven flying joined by another. After the call, I thought to myself, that had to have been my grandfather meeting my grandmother in the afterlife. It brought comfort to me.

