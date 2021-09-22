Breastfeeding mother and newborn allegedly kicked out of restaurant

A Texas restaurant manager has defended himself after throwing out a family because they were wearing masks to protect their at-risk baby. The Wester family told CBS-DFW that they headed to Hang Time in Rowlett last week, with mom Natalie saying: “If you’ve ever been new parents, having those couple of hours out like once or twice a month is so important for your mental health.” The parents are both fully vaccinated, but wear masks indoors to help protect their immunocompromised 4-month-old. Natalie went on: “Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, ‘Our manager told me to come over because I am nicer than he is… But this is political and I need you to take your masks off.’” Tom, the owner of Hang Time, confirmed the family was thrown out because they were wearing masks, saying: “I’ve spent my money on the business, my blood, sweat, and tears in this business, and I don’t want masks in here.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO