Blockchain Startup New Street Technologies Raises $4 Mn Funding

Blockdaemon has received that the funding would be channeled into expansion and also increasing its current tech portfolio. Blockdaemon has raised $155 million in a recently concluded Series B funding round that increased the blockchain infrastructure firm’s valuation to $1.3 billion. The company plans to use the generated funds to scale up in Singapore, Japan, the UK, and Germany. In addition, Blockdaemon is also looking to make key acquisitions to increase its tech stack. The funding valuation makes Blockdaemon the largest blockchain infrastructure firm in the world for node management and staking.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO