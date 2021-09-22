CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockchain Startup New Street Technologies Raises $4 Mn Funding

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru-based blockchain technology enabler New Street Technologies (New Street) has bagged a $4 million funding in a follow-on round. The round saw participation from a group of private investors led by Vittal Kadapakkam in the US, prominent Indian bankers, and existing investors including Unitus Ventures and Mohit Davar, Chairman of International Association of Money Transfer Network.

