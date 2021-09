PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Milestones like Prom and Homecoming can come with stress and isolation for families that cannot afford formalwear. Students across District 60, and in neighboring districts have "CATique" to thank for offering elegance for a donation of $10 per dress. CATique is a student-run clothing concession with the feel of a high-end boutique The post District 60 “CATique” offers students the opportunity to look like a million bucks at a minimal cost. appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO