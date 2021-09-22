CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smooth transition back to in-person dining at residential halls

By Royal Shrestha
Daily Illini
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDining halls have transitioned back to a fully in-person dining experience this semester. Many residential dining halls are becoming hybrid and giving students the option to take to-go meals. During the fall 2020 and spring semester, all residential dining halls primarily served to-go meals to students. Options were oftentimes limited...

