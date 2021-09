FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police are investigating six overdoses that took place early Tuesday morning in an apartment around Falls Church. They first responded to the 5500 block of Seminary Road just after 3 a.m. after “a family member found several individuals unresponsive,” police said. First responders gave all six individuals Narcan. Police said that they were all between 23 and 35 years old.