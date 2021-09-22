CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Our Kind Of People Based On A Book? What’s It All About?

Cover picture for the articleWhen single mom Angela returns home to Oak Bluffs in Martha’s Vineyard to right the wrongs that were done to her family’s name years ago and open her own business in an inherited family home, she uncovers an elite, almost secret, society. She sets out to be a part of...

foxla.com

‘Our Kind of People’: Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series

LOS ANGELES - Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed book, "Our Kind of People." From executive producers Karin Gist ("Grey’s Anatomy") and Lee Daniels ("Empire") is a new series that takes place in the elite community of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Review: Yaya DaCosta Takes on Old-Money Black Snobs

It’s been three years since “Scandal,” when the allure of live tweeting series on a weekly basis was at its peak for Black Twitter. Since then, many other soapy, watch-after-you’ve-put-the-kids-to-sleep dramas, like Netflix’s “Firefly Lane” and “Sex/Life,” have popped up on streaming platforms, threatening to dismantle the online group viewing experience in favor of binge watching. But Fox’s new melodrama, “Our Kind of People,” from Karen Gist and Lee Daniels, seems to be trying very hard to rekindle appointment TV for Black audiences with a saga about class wars in the uppity Martha’s Vineyard town of Oak Bluffs.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Yaya DaCosta: 'Our Kind of People' makes a statement with hair

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Our Kind of People star Yaya DaCosta said the show, premiering Tuesday, makes a social statement with her character's profession. DaCosta plays Angela Vaughn, an entrepreneur who moves to Martha's Vineyard to sell her hair products. The 38-year-old DaCosta said she used to get...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Fox's Our Kind of People is hindered by choices that make it clunky and forgettable

The Yaya DaCosta-led drama series about a single mom who's trying to build her hair-care business in the wealthy Black community of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard features solid performances that can't overcome lackluster scripts. "Fox’s Our Kind of People is easy to want to like, and occasionally it’s actually easy to like," says Angie Han. "Billed as a juicy family saga à la Empire (with whom it shares executive producer Lee Daniels), the hourlong drama promises dramatic twists, luxe-life wish fulfillment and fabulously attired actors ripping into each other at fancy parties — all with an undercurrent of social commentary, based as it is on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed 1999 book of the same name about the Black upper class in America. Alas, though the show delivers to some degree on all the above, it’s also seriously hindered by a script that prioritizes breakneck pacing over common sense or characterization, and that rarely lets a theme simmer on the level of subtext when it can just come out and have a character spell out the metaphors for you. It’s not just clunky, it’s forgettable — the last thing a show that seems designed for virtual watercooler chat should be." Han adds: "What Our Kind of People does do rather well is capture the class anxiety of the wealthy, which for the summer residents of Oak Bluffs is further compounded by their experience of Blackness; families like the Duponts and Franklins are all too aware that money can go only so far in insulating them from a racist world. Characters spend great lengths of time fretting about the legacy they’ve inherited from their forebears and the status they’ll pass on to their descendants, and the extreme pressure to keep even a single crack from showing. There’s a sense that the upper crust of Oak Bluffs can never quite relax, which casts a dimension of tragedy on even the meanest among them. As with almost everything else about Our Kind of People, however, its observations about race and class tend to be buried under the relentlessness of the plot."
TV SERIES
TVLine

Our Kind of People's Morris Chestnut Previews Dirty-ish Turn on Fox Sudser: 'I Want People to Grab Their Popcorn'

It’s usually easy to tell if Morris Chestnut is a good guy on the TV dramas he stars in. He has played a couple of FBI agents, a manny, and life-saving doctors on two separate Fox procedurals. But on the network’s new nighttime soap Our Kind of People, which premieres Tuesday at 9/8c, Chestnut’s Raymond Dupont is a smooth and successful businessman with secrets that could either expose him as the villain no one saw coming or a do-gooder trying to amend past misdeeds. Created by former mixed-ish showrunner Karin Gist, the series is executive-produced by Empire‘s Lee Daniels and inspired by...
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

Fox's 'Our Kind of People' Packs in as Much Monied Melodrama of the 'Black Elite' as Possible: TV Review

The idea of a series starring Black characters on a historically Black, monied island that’s completely unconcerned with the white power structures beyond it is a juicy one. Created by Karin Gist of Fox’s “Star” and “Revenge,” and executive produced by Lee Daniels, “Our Kind of People” embraces its singularity. Whereas something like HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” takes pains to diversify the typically white social strata of the Upper East Side, “Our Kind of People” unfolds in the Oak Bluffs corner of Martha’s Vineyard, where the “Black elite” have long established their wealthy bonafides. In theory, adapting Lawrence Otis Graham’s history of the area (“Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class”) into a primetime soap opera is a sharp idea. In execution, at least in the first two episodes screened ahead of the show’s Sept. 21 linear premiere, “Our Kind of People” depends so heavily on exposition and constant plot machinations that it barely gives itself room to breathe.
TV SERIES
foxrichmond.com

Hair Styles In The Spotlight on FOX's Our Kind Of People

Check out this behind the scenes feature on how the hairstyles featured on the new FOX Drama, Our Kind Of People, may just steal the show. There's a lot that goes into producing a hit from scripts to wardrobe but the creators of Our Kind Of People didn't overlook the importance of hair and the authenticity of the styles used to help convey the plot in Our Kind Of People. Don't miss the premiere of Our Kind Of People on FOX Richmond, Tuesday, September 21st at 9p.m.
TV & VIDEOS
yr.media

‘Our Kind of People’ Served ‘Identity and Freedom’ on Platinum Platter

FOX’s new nighttime drama with an all-Black cast showcased the African American elite, generational wealth, natural hair versatility and newcomer Alana Kay Bright in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. “Our Kind of People” debuted Tuesday and didn’t disappoint with its unapologetically Black everything throughout the episode. Viewers went inside the...
TV & VIDEOS
KGET 17

‘Our Kind of People’ takes deep dive into soap elements

Lee Daniels (“Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”) got to show off his love for the genre of prime-time soap operas such as ‘Dallas,” “Dynasty” and “Falcon Crest” when he created the FOX drama “Empire.” He took the back-stabbing, bed-hopping themes of those popular shows and gave them a new look through his African-American cast.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Our Kind Of People’ On Fox, A Soapy Drama About A High-Society Black Community On Martha’s Vineyard

Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated, Delaying New Season Of 'The Wendy Williams Show'. Black wealth has been the topic of a number of shows, from Empire to lots of the shows that Tyler Perry has produced for OWN. But it’s rare to see a soapy series about “old money” Black society, filled with the same strata and unwritten rules as similar white societies do. Our Kind Of People is a new series that shows what happens when a woman with a past in such a community tries to make her way inside of it. Read on for more.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
TheWrap

‘Our Kind of People’ Star Yaya DaCosta on Premiere’s Shocking Paternity Twist, Angela-Leah Standoff

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Tuesday’s series premiere of Fox’s “Our Kind of People.”) Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s new Fox drama “Our Kind of People” dropped a mother of a bombshell on its protagonist in the series premiere Tuesday. In the episode, single mother and Black haircare entrepreneur Angela Vaughn (played by star Yaya DaCosta) found out the long-hidden identity of her father: business mogul Teddy Franklin (Joe Morton).
TV & VIDEOS
FOX2now.com

A closer look at upcoming FOX show ‘Our Kind Of People’

ST. LOUIS – Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thesource.com

Yaya DaCosta Leads in New Lee Daniels Series ‘Our Kind of People’

Yaya DaCosta, known for America’s Next Top Model, All My Children, Ugly Betty and Chicago Med, is embracing her larger role as the main character in Fox’s Our Kind of People. The new drama centers on the rich and powerful Black elite in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. DaCosta is...
CELEBRITIES
Buffalo News

Alan Pergament: Fox's 'Our Kind of People' is a stylish Black version of 'Dynasty'

Broadcast television has long been justly criticized for failing to adequately represent the Black community. It still is rare to find a successful drama on the four major broadcast networks primarily consisting of Black actors. One of the successful ones, Fox’s “Empire,” was canceled after six seasons. Generally, drama series...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Our Kind of People: Season One Viewer Votes

What impact will Angela’s discovery have in the first season of the Our Kind of People TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Our Kind of People is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Our Kind of People here.
TV SERIES
Shine My Crown

Check Out the New Trailer for ‘Our Kind of People’ Starring Yaya DeCosta

The trailer for “Our Kind of People,” starring Yaya DaCosta, has been unleashed. According to Deadline, “Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”
MOVIES
portcitydaily.com

5 Wilmington locations highlighted in Fox premiere of ‘Our Kind of People’

WILMINGTON — Tuesday night, the Fox series “Our Kind of People” made its debut and put the spotlight on quite a few recognizable places across the Port City. The show is co-produced by Lee Daniels (“Monster’s Ball,” “Precious”) and written by Karin Gist (“Mixed-ish,” “Grey’s Anatomy”). It is not Gist’s first go in Wilmington; she also produced multiple episodes of the locally filmed “One Tree Hill” from 2008 to 2010.
WILMINGTON, NC

