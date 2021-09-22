Week 3 Touches, Targets, Volume & Regression Index

Welcome to Week 3! We have a new batch of underperforming high-volume players and overperforming low-volume players to analyze. Montgomery did less with more this week. After posting 100 yards on the ground with ease against the Rams, the third-year pro struggled to find any running room against the Bengals. Chicago's offense was anemic in the narrow win, managing just one offensive touchdown. Montgomery turned his 24 opportunities (20 carries, four targets) into just 79 yards. Efficiency, rather than workload, is the concern moving forward. However, the mobile Justin Fields may cut into Montgomery's carries and goal-line touches if Fields starts against the Browns — the rookie quarterback carried the ball 11 times Sunday after replacing the injured Andy Dalton.