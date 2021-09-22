Letter: Our leaders need to get unstuck from the 1950s and think about 2050
Utah leaders can mitigate climate change and improve air quality. One way is to control emissions from transportation which contribute to 30% of poor air quality, much coming from heavy duty trucks and buses, and most impacting communities of color who live near freeways and in industrial areas. We could commit to using and selling only zero emission heavy duty vehicles by 2050. This is even more important with the Inland Port pushing its polluting agenda.www.sltrib.com
