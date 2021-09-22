Letter: Our leaders need to get unstuck from the 1950s and think about 2050

Only a week and a half into the new school year and my unvaccinated daughter (ineligible for the vaccine due to her age) was exposed to COVID-19 in a largely unmasked classroom where she and a small handful of masked students had come hoping to learn in a safe environment. We waited in a two and a half hour long line to get tested behind minivans filled with kids. And when the test results came back positive and I was left with a sick and scared child who should be in school learning, I was left feeling angry and frustrated and scared for my family.

