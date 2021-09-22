PHOTOS: Charlotte Douglas International Airport gives behind-the-scenes look at construction progress

Valeo Groupe Americas is pleased to announce the company has been ranked No. 378 on Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. “We are honored to be recognized by this prestigious outlet and list for the incredible growth our company has experienced throughout the past three years,” said Michael Rollins, Valeo Groupe Americas’ Founding Partner and CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible talent and hard work of our team members and we couldn’t be prouder of them.” Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Valeo Groupe Americas grew by 1,275 percent from 2017 to 2020. Over the past three years, the company has achieved the following milestones: •Opening of Vineyard senior communities in Bluffton, S.C. and Henderson, Nev., as well as broken ground on locations in Johns Creek and Braselton, Ga. and Pearland and Austin, Texas. •Opening of 994-bed EPOCH student community in Clemson, S.C. and broken ground in Fort Collins, Colo. and Huntsville, Texas, with the latter two welcoming students in Fall 2023 Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is now available. About Valeo Groupe Americas Valeo Groupe Americas is an affiliate of Valeo Groupe, a vertically integrated global niche housing platform with offices in Charlotte, London, Madrid and Stockholm. Valeo focuses on delivering unmatched personalized resident experiences in the senior and student markets it serves. At Valeo, our purpose is to leave it better than we found it. This is our commitment to build better, live better and do better, and is rooted in everything we do. Built on a 17-year track record, our tribe of seasoned difference makers boasts in excess of 200 collective years in real estate banking, investing, development, construction and management across eight countries. Valeo is continuing to change the landscape of niche housing by growing its community and creating happy tribe members, residents and stakeholders around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.valeoamericas.com/. More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. About Inc. Media The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/. ###

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO