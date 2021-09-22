Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coffee; Echols; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING ACROSS INLAND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE SUWANNEE RIVER VALLEY OF INLAND NORTH FLORIDA Locally dense fog will impact parts of southeast Georgia and the Suwannee Valley early this morning. Visibilities on area roadways may be reduced to one quarter mile or less through about 930 AM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions through sunrise and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.