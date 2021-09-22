CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHS Softball Stings Spoofhounds

By Randy Dean
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight day, the Chillicothe Lady Hornets softball team scored double-digit runs on the road, this time in a 13-0 win at Maryville in five innings. Chillicothe brought runs across the plate in each of the five innings. The offense was led by Hope Helton with a triple, two singles and three runs scored. Kinlei Boley had two doubles and a single with four RBI, Mika Hibner had a triple and single with two RBI, Hadley Beemer had two singles, Halle Rucker had a triple, Jolie Bonderer had a double and Sophia Luetticke, Kirsten Dunn and Bre Pithan all had singles.

