CHS Softball Stings Spoofhounds

For the second straight day, the Chillicothe Lady Hornets softball team scored double-digit runs on the road, this time in a 13-0 win at Maryville in five innings. Chillicothe brought runs across the plate in each of the five innings. The offense was led by Hope Helton with a triple, two singles and three runs scored. Kinlei Boley had two doubles and a single with four RBI, Mika Hibner had a triple and single with two RBI, Hadley Beemer had two singles, Halle Rucker had a triple, Jolie Bonderer had a double and Sophia Luetticke, Kirsten Dunn and Bre Pithan all had singles.