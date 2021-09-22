"Arla Mae’s Booyah Wagon" performance coming to town

A unique performance is coming to Cannon Falls at the end of September called “Arla Mae’s Booyah Wagon”, put on by Sod House Theater Company. The show takes place in and around a booyah wagon and its main character is Arla Mae from rural Minnesota who claims to have the first food truck, the booyah wagon she toured the state in making booyah for years. After lobbying a museum to recognize her claim for 25 years, she finally receives word they will consider her claim if she can break out the wagon and throw a Booyah.