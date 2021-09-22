“Intelligence Matters”: Morell on 9/11, the CIA and Afghanistan, Part 2

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, praised our so-called President, Joe Biden’s execution of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. If Pelosi is correct in her assessment in this matter, why are so many people on the radio demanding Biden’s resignation or impeachment? A question that should be asked of Pelosi is what part of this disastrous decision that Biden made does she think was good for the American people? By leaving thousands of our American citizens and Afghan allies that helped us fight the enemy, it placed them in the hands of the enemy to fend for themselves. Our military equipment worth billions of dollars was abandoned and is being used by the enemy. With the failure of what happened, how could Nancy Pelosi praise Biden? I wonder if she is for the United States of America.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO