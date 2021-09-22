CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

“Intelligence Matters”: Morell on 9/11, the CIA and Afghanistan, Part 2

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell offers personal reflections in Part Two of a two-part essay on the CIA’s strategic warnings before 9/11, the terror plots it helped foil in its aftermath, and its efforts on the ground in Afghanistan post-9/11. Morell offers new details about the CIA’s race to gather intelligence on secondary al Qaeda plots targeting the U.S. — including the agency’s behind-the-scenes engagements with leaders in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia — and explains why he believes thousands of lives were saved in the immediate post-9/11 period. He also shares his perspective on the agency’s Detention and Interrogation program and how it affected CIA’s public standing.

Michael Morell
#Cia#Intelligence Agency#Central Intelligence#On Intelligence#Intelligence Matters#Pakistani#Spotify#Stitcher
Afghanistan
Iraq
